Employment Opportunities in Rural Areas

New Delhi : On 1st July, 2020, after adoption of new definition of MSMEs, a new registration portal ‘Udyam Registration’ has been launched by M/o MSME and so far 2,93,226 and 32,938 classified enterprises are registered in India as Small and Medium respectively on the portal (from 01.07.2020 to 23.11.2021).

As per 73rd Round of NSS Report on Unincorporated Non-Agricultural Enterprises (July 2015- June 2016) conducted by Ministry of Statistics & PI, estimated number of MSMEs was 6.34 crore and estimated number of workers in MSME sector was 11.10 crore.

The MSME sector is an important sector of the Indian economy. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) implement various schemes for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country including rural areas. These includes Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and A Scheme for Promoting Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE).

This information was given by the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane in a written reply to Rajya Sabha today.