Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme to be Implemented Expeditiously in Mission-Mode: Dr. Mandaviya

With a view to bolster employment generation, the Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, directed expeditious implementation of the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in Union Budget 2024-25 in a mission mode. This was stated by Dr. Mandaviya while reviewing the ELI Scheme and its implementation plan. Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Smt. Shobha Karandlaje and senior officials of the Ministry and EPFO were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of a robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of the ELI Scheme reach the true beneficiaries. “It is imperative that our efforts are directed towards creating a sustainable and inclusive employment ecosystem. The ELI Scheme is designed to facilitate job creation, and provide incentives to employers and employees,” Union Minister stated.

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 2 crore jobs in the country in a period of 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.

Union Minister asked the officers to carry out an extensive outreach and awareness campaign to educate people, especially the intended beneficiaries, about the benefits of the ELI Scheme.

Three schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentive’ were announced in Union Budget 2024-25 as part of Prime Minister’s package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs. 2 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is in the process of finalising the details of above schemes along with their implementation plan.