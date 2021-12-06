New Delhi: The details of State/Union Territory wise number of sponge iron plants operational during FY 2020-21 in the country, including Uttar Pradesh are as following:-

State/Union Territory wise details of Indian Sponge Iron Industry, 2020-21

State/Union-territory No of Units Andhra Pradesh 6 Chhattisgarh 69 Goa 3 Gujarat 10 Jharkhand 24 Karnataka 35 Maharashtra 7 Odisha 76 Tamil Nadu 6 Telangana 9 Uttar Pradesh 4 West Bengal 36 TOTAL 285 Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC)

The total employment in the domestic sponge iron industry stood at about 85,000 during 2020-21 (Source: JPC).

Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decisions regarding setting up of the sponge iron industries are taken by individual steel companies/investors based on commercial considerations and market dynamics.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.