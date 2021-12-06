New Delhi: The details of State/Union Territory wise number of sponge iron plants operational during FY 2020-21 in the country, including Uttar Pradesh are as following:-
State/Union Territory wise details of Indian Sponge Iron Industry, 2020-21
|State/Union-territory
|No of Units
|Andhra Pradesh
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|69
|Goa
|3
|Gujarat
|10
|Jharkhand
|24
|Karnataka
|35
|Maharashtra
|7
|Odisha
|76
|Tamil Nadu
|6
|Telangana
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|West Bengal
|36
|TOTAL
|285
|Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC)
The total employment in the domestic sponge iron industry stood at about 85,000 during 2020-21 (Source: JPC).
Steel being a deregulated sector, specific decisions regarding setting up of the sponge iron industries are taken by individual steel companies/investors based on commercial considerations and market dynamics.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.