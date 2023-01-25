Employees’ Provident Fund Organization to launch a massive District Outreach Programme, Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, in all the districts of the country

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is launching a massive District Outreach Progarmme in all the Districts of the country through a revamped Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme. This programme will be e-launched by Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, Ms. Arti Ahuja on 27th January, 2023.

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will not be only grievance redressal platform and information exchange network for the employers and the employees but also a platform for exchange of information with the district level authorities of various State and Central Government departments. In this programme, a help desk will be created where members will get the online services like filing of online claim etc. Grievance redressal of the members will be done on the spot and in case any grievance could not be redressed on the spot, it will be registered on the grievance portal of EPFO and will be resolved on priority.

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a programme where EPFO stakeholders come to the EPFO field offices for grievance redressal, under the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, EPFO will reach out to the stakeholders, thereby increasing accessibility and visibility of the organisation, in all the districts of the country. The aim of the programme is to reach out to all the districts in the country on the same day every month. The Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will be conducted on 27th of every month starting from January 2023. However, if 27th of a month is a holiday, it will be conducted on the next working day.

This targeted approach will ensure high public satisfaction as well as efficient benefits delivery of benefits. By strengthening and increasing the reach of Nidhi Aapke Nikat as a District Awareness Camp and Outreach Program, more than 500 districts of the country which do not have EPFO offices will be covered and social security and seamless services can be provided to the members.

EPFO has urged all the stakeholders to ensure maximum participants in the camps to make this programme successful and effective. The Central Provident Fund Commissioner Smt. Neelam Shami Rao has sent letter to all the Chief Secretaries requesting them to issue instructions to all District Collectors of the State to extend full support in making this Outreach Programme a success. She also requested the members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF to actively participate in the camps near to their location and motivate and guide the EPF officials.

Over the years, EPFO has taken several measures and reforms for the benefit of its subscribers. In the year 2015, Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat was rechristened as Nidhi Aapke Nikat and in the year 2019, the outreach of the Nidhi Aapke Nikat Program was further improved by inviting participation of trade unions. In the year 2021, for grievances redressal of pensioners, an exclusive platform monthly Pension Adalat was initiated.