Eminent Doctors Join Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)

Bhubaneswar: Two Eminent doctors Dr. Bidhu Kalyan Mohanti and Dr. Hemanta Kumar Kar have joined Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Dr. Mohanti has joined as Director, KIMS Cancer Centre and Professor & HoD, Radiation Oncology. Dr. Kar has joined as Professor & HoD, Department of Dermatology.

Dr. Mohanti completed his MD (Radiotherapy) from P.G.I.M.E.R, Chandigarh. With a rich experience of over 30 years to his credit, he has experience in working as a Radiation Oncologist at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bangalore and AIIMS, New Delhi. Dr. Mohanti established the first Radiotherapy Department at the National Oncology Centre, Royal Hospital, Muscat. He was Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS, New Delhi and Director & Head of Department-Radiation Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon. He has many awards and honours to his credit.

Dr. Kar started his career from SCB Medical College in 1976. He has been a member of many national level health organizations and worked in Regional Leprosy Training and Research Institute, Raipur, RML Hospital, New Delhi, MPS Medical Center, New Delhi, Leprologist, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. He was awarded with World Health Organization Fellow in 1992. He was also the Coordinator of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and sexually transmitted disease study of WHO, New Delhi. He has been listed as a noteworthy dermatologist by Marquis Who’s Who.

Welcoming the two eminent doctors, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “I am sure KIMS in particular and people of Odisha in general will be immensely benefited with the joining of renowned physicians like Dr. Mahanti and Dr. Kar.”

Related

comments