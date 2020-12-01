Emami Ltd Forays into Home Hygiene Space With ‘EMASOL’

Kolkata: Emami Limited, the Indian FMCG major, is ready to hit the Indian market with its newest offering –EMASOL – a complete range for home hygiene products. With this launch, the Company, which so far enjoyed a leading presence in the personal care and healthcare space, makes a big bang entry into the homecare segment for the very first time.

EMASOL Range Price Points

EMASOL Disinfectant Floor Cleaner (Citrus & Lavender) – 500 ml and 975 ml @ Rs 75 and Rs 140

EMASOL Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner – 500 ml @ Rs 70

EMASOL Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner – 500 ml @ Rs 75

EMASOL Anti- Bacterial Dish Wash Gel (Lemon) – 500 ml and 900 ml refill pouch @ Rs 95 and Rs 170

EMASOL All Purpose Sanitizer Spray – 25 ml and 500 ml @ Rs 30 and Rs 199

The EMASOL is the first Home Hygiene Range to hit the Indian market that apart from killing 99.9% germs, also has BGV24™* advanced antimicrobials action that offers upto 24 Hours protection from virus, germs and bacteria.

As per a recent Worldpanel Kantar Report, COVID-19 is resulting in change of consumer behavior in the context of home hygiene leading to increase in use of toilet cleaners by 47%, mopping of floors by 41% and disinfectant use by 28%. As per Nielsen category trends, a significant growth in penetration and consumption has been witnessed for home hygiene products with e-commerce channels recording a growth of around 80% for floor and toilet cleaners in the post pandemic environment.

Announcing the launch of the EMASOL Home Hygiene Range, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, said, “The COVID 19 pandemic has accelerated home hygiene consciousness to newer heights. People are more concerned about maintaining household hygiene with higher frequency of cleaning across all economic strata. The threat of contracting Covid-19 through all touch points at home or outside has led to new behaviors of cleaning and disinfecting of doorknobs, fridge handles, calling bells, light switches, phones, kitchen countertops etc. Home Hygiene, as a category of approx. Rs 3000 cr had been growing in double digits in the pre-COVID times and is expected to grow much faster in the coming days. Emami is thrilled to capture the topical relevance of the time and make foray in the home hygiene space by introducing EMASOL Range of home hygiene products. Emasol Range offers a strong combination of Emami’s leading brand equity plus a superior R&D innovation offering upto 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market. We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoys high level of brand trust factor.”

Shikhar Dhawan, Brand Ambassador – Emasol said, “I would like to congratulate Emami on venturing into the homecare segment with the launch of Emasol. Over the years, Emami has established itself as a legendary brand with proven credibility and an extensive and loyal customer base.At a time when the world is emphasizing the importance of hygienic, I believe it is an opportune time for Emami to offer another dynamic product – Emasol, expanding their product portfolio. I wish them all the best with this new product. ”

With an edge in germ protection for the unique formulation having BGV24™* advanced antimicrobials action, Emami has roped in swashbuckling Indian cricket team opener – Shikhar Dhawan, as its brand ambassador for the EMASOL Range. London based design firm, Evolve Creative developed the packaging for the EMASOL Home Hygiene Range, which comprise competitively priced quality products. EMASOL Range will be launched across General Trade, Modern Trade and E- Commerce channels with a major focus on urban metro markets, which is expected to contribute majorly to its overall sale.

