Emaar India announces its entry in the Maharashtra Market

Introduces Casa Venero, Ultra-Luxury Project in Alibag

Mumbai : Emaar India the Indian business entity of the globally renowned brand Emaar, famous for developing Burj Khalifa, is now entering the Mumbai market with an offering in Alibag. The company will be introducing a coveted villa – only destination for the who’s who of Mumbai- the financial capital of India. It will soon be launching its first ultra-luxury villa project, The Casa Venero in Alibag, Maharashtra. The company has set up their sales lounge in the Oberoi.

Located just 20 mins away from the Mandwa jetty in, Alibag, this project will be the epitome of finesse & pure leisure, a heavenly abode far away from the hustle-bustle of the city. Casa Venero is set to redefine new standards of luxury living, with its exquisite design, myriad of opulent elements juxtaposed to create the perfect weekend home, nestled in the serene and charming coastal town of Alibag.

Casa Venero is spread across lush green area of 25 acres (approx.) offering 84 limited collection exquisite villas. The project is positioned as a weekend /holiday home with club house and other amenities spread across 80,000 plus Sq ft. Situated within a gated and secured exclusive community, these 84 exclusive villa owners will have access to clubhouse with lazy river, common green areas such as wellness lawn, sculpture garden, reflexology path, kids play area, butterfly garden, open amphitheatre and hammock garden. The project will boast plantation of 1000 plus trees and will offer a green retreat for the discerning Mumbai clientele.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our entry into the western real estate market, we are excited to build a residential space that echoes international standards of luxury with the serene charm of Alibag, providing a truly exceptional living experience. This project is a testament to Emaar’s global reputation for quality and design, we look forward to delivering homes that set new standards of luxury living in India.”

“We are elated to introduce this unique concept to the Maharashtra real estate market, and we look forward to welcoming residents to experience the pure living that Casa Venero has to offer.”

This development by Emaar India will set a benchmark in luxury with USPs such as gated & secured exclusive community, over and above the farmhouse feel of villa with pool and private greens. It is set to bring in a new dimension in leisure amidst the serenity of Alibag.

Designed with exclusivity in mind, the independent villas are thoughtfully crafted with double height living area, equipped with private elevators, exclusive plunge pools & lawns, these would specifically cater to those discerning clientele who have a penchant for luxury and enjoy serenity. In order to create a bespoke and intimate, high-end living ambience, a judicious blend of indoor and outdoor amenities have been integrated with minimum wastage in passages for optimum utilization.

Casa Venero reflects Emaar’s global legacy and modern architectural excellence, setting new benchmarks in design and quality. At the heart of the property is a state-of-the-art clubhouse featuring a resort like lazy river, flowing from the swimming pool & offering a range of lifestyle amenities: gourmet dining options, a squash court, a fully equipped gym, a relaxing spa, and guest rooms.

Alibag is fast emerging as a preferred location for luxury first-homes as well, offering a perfect balance of peaceful coastal living and significantly improved connectivity to Mumbai. A mere heartbeat from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Casa Venero can be reached by a car drive & a ferry from Mumbai to Mandwa or by the newly constructed Atal Setu bridge that offers a seamless transition from the urban frenzy to the serene indulgence. This makes for an ideal investment for those looking for leisurely weekend home or a unique first home providing the finest in luxury and lifestyle.