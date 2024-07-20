Elon Musk Applauds PM Modi’s Achievement as Most Followed World Leader on X

Tech billionaire Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the most followed world leader on social media platform X. Modi reached this milestone on July 14, boasting 100 million followers, a number that surpasses the combined followers of all leaders within the INDIA bloc, totaling 95 million.

Modi’s follower count exceeds global leaders like US President Joe Biden (38.1 million), Pope Francis (18.5 million), and others, as well as prominent athletes and celebrities like Virat Kohli (64.1 million) and Taylor Swift (95.3 million). His popularity extends across platforms, with nearly 25 million YouTube subscribers and over 91 million Instagram followers. Modi’s social media presence has grown by about 30 million users in the past three years, reflecting his influential and engaging approach.