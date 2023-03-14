Eligibility criteria of upper age limit of 65 years for registration to receive deceased donor organ removed: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

As per the new Government guidelines, the upper age limit of 65 years for eligibility for registration to receive deceased donor organ has been removed. Now, a person of any age can register for receiving deceased donor organ. The government has also decided to do away with the domicile requirement of the state for registration of patients requiring organ transplantation from deceased donor.

Government is also taking several steps to increase awareness on organ donation in the country. These include dissemination of information by NOTTO, ‘Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs)’ and ‘State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs)’, the three tiered structure set up under the National Organ Transplant Program (NOTP). Additionally, a website is launched with the link : www.notto.gov.in, a 24×7 call centre with a toll free helpline number (1800114770) to provide information, tele-counseling and facilitate in coordination for organ donation.

A number of activities are organized across the country for generating awareness, such as celebration of Indian Organ Donation Day annually, seminars, workshops, debates, sports events, walkathons, participation in marathons, nukkad natak, awareness stall in India International Trade Fair, 2022.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.