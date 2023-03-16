Elevated road or flyover is provided based on technical and financial feasibility in accordance with IRC codal provisions and in consultation with local population: Nitin Gadkari

However, sufficient number of crossing facilities such as viaduct, underpass, flyover along with service road on both side of main carriageway are provided for cross movement of vehicles and local people. Details of crossing facilities on National Highway (NH) – 66 are attached at annexure.

For Resettlement & Rehabilitation of Project Affected Persons, measures are taken in accordance with provisions of Right to Fair compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act 2013.

In several locations, local public are demanding to provide viaduct with several spans in place of flyover. Elevated road or flyover is provided based on technical and financial feasibility in accordance with IRC codal provisions and in consultation with local population.

List of stretches where grade separators and open flyovers have been proposed as a part of widening project are attached at annexure.

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PARTS (a) & (d) OF LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 2571 ANSWERED ON 16TH MARCH, 2023 ASKED BY ADV. A.M. ARIFF REGARDING ‘CONSTRUCTION OF GRADE SEPARATORS’.

Details of crossing facilities on National Highway (NH) – 66

Sr. No. Name of Project Number of Grade Separators VUP LVUP VOP SVUP FOB ROB PUP Viaduct Flyover 1 Neeleshwaram ROB 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Thalassery Mahe Bypass 10 4 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 3 Azhiyur Vengalam 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 Kozhikode Bypass 0 4 2 0 0 0 16 0 7 5 Kappirikkad to Thalikkulam 9 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 Thalikkulam to Kodungallur 10 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 7 Ramanattukara to Valancherry 9 1 16 4 0 0 0 3 2 8 Valancherry to Kappirikkadu 9 3 3 1 0 1 0 2 2 9 Kodungallur to Edappally 8 4 0 5 0 1 1 1 4 10 Aroor to Thuravoor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 Thuravoor to Paravoor 1 10 0 3 0 4 0 0 3 12 Paravoor to Kottukulangara 4 6 0 6 0 1 0 1 4 13 Kottukulangara to Start of Kollam Bypass 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 Start of Kollam Bypass to Kadambattukonam 5 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 6 15 Kadambattukonam to Kazhakkoottam 5 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 16 Thalappady to Chengala section 9 2 2 0 7 0 0 0 2 17 Chengala to Neeleshweram section 7 6 1 1 5 0 0 1 4 18 Neeleshweram to Thalipparambha 7 18 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 Thalipparambha to Muzhappilangadu 3 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 Mukkola to TN Border/ Karode Project 6 1 8 0 0 0 4 1 0 Total 108 88 38 37 12 7 21 11 51

B. List of stretches where grade separators and open flyovers have been proposed as a part of widening project on National Highway (NH) – 66

Sr. No. List of Project Stretches 1 4 lane ROB and its approaches including allied works near Neleshwaram town (Pallikara Railway Gate) Kasargod district 2 Thalassery Mahe Bypass (Km 170.600 to Km 189.200) of NH-17(New NH-66) in Kerala 3 6 Laning of Azhiyur-Vengalam from km. 189.200 to km. 230.400 of NH-66 4 Kozhikode Bypass (Calicut Bypass) Vengalam Jn. to Ramanattukara Jn. 5 Six laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH-66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch.258+818 (Ex.km 27.840 of Kozhikodebypass) to Design Ch.298+500 (Ex.km 304.250). 6 Six laning from start of Valanchery bypass to Kappirikkad-section of NH-66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch-298+500 (Ex.km 304.250) to Design Ch.335+850 (Ex.km 349.260). 7 Six laning from Kappirikkad to Thalikulam section of NH – 66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch. 335+850 (Ex. km 349.260) to Design Chainage 369+015 (Ex. km 382.300). 8 Six laning from Thalikulam to Kodungallur section of NH – 66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch.369+015 (Ex. km 382.300) to Design Ch. 397+750 (Ex. km 411.850) . 9 Six laning from Kodungallur to Edapally section of NH –66 (old NH-17) from Design Chainage 397+750 (Ex. km 411.850) to Design Chainage 423+780 (Ex. km 343.330 of NH 47: Near 438.600 10 Construction of 6 lane Elevated Corridor along with the development of existing 4-lane road at ground level from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section 11 Six Laning of KT/KL Border (Thalapaddy) – Chengala from Km. 17.200 to Km. 57.20 12 6 Laning of Chengala – Neeleshwaram from km. 56.200 to km. 93.468 13 6 Laning of Perole (Nileshwar town) to Taliparamba from Km 94.248 to Km 134.650 14 6 Laning of Taliparamba to Muzhappilangad from Km 134.650 to Km 170.6 15 6 Laning of Thuravoor Thekku – Paravoor section of NH-66(Old NH-47) 16 Six Laning of Paravoor to Kottukulangara section of NH-66(Old NH-47) 17 6 Laning of Kottukulangara – Start of Kollam Bypass of NH-66(Old NH-47) 18 Six Laning of Start of Kollam Bypass to Kadambattukonam of NH-66(Old NH-47) 19 Six Laning of Kadambattukonam to Kazhakuttom of NH-66(Old NH-47) 20 Mukkola Junction to Kerala/ Tamil Nadu Border from Km 26.5 to Km 43.00 of NH 66 (old NH 47)

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.