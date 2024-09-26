Elephant Rampage in Mayurbhanj Claims Fourth Life, Sparks Fear and Outrage Among Locals

A lone tusker has gone on a rampage in villages under Betanoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, killing four people in the last three days. The latest victim, Manaka Hansda, was trampled to death while sleeping in her home in Radhikasol village. Her husband narrowly escaped. The elephant also damaged several houses, prompting outrage among locals, who blame the forest department for failing to contain the animal’s movements. The tusker’s attacks have led to widespread fear, with forest personnel recovering Manaka’s body and sending it for autopsy. Meanwhile, another tusker is terrorizing villages in Sundargarh’s Bonai forest range.