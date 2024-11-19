Elephant Deaths: Three Officials Arrested and Suspended by the Odisha Forest Department

Bhubaneswar: Three field personnel have been suspended by the Odisha Forest Department for their role in the electrocution deaths of three elephants, including a calf, that occurred on Sunday near Buramal in Sambalpur’s Naktideul forest region.

The department has also suggested that the government punish two high-ranking officials severely. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s worry over the deaths of the elephants in Odisha prompted the action.

Three field officials have already been taken into custody by the Forest Department. To apprehend the fourth accused, the Forest Department has turned to the local police for assistance.

It is important to note that on Sunday night, poachers allegedly set a live electric trap to hunt wild boars, and the three elephants were killed when they came into touch with it.