Election Commission recognizes Rajkumar Rao as National Icon to create awareness among voters

In a move towards increasing voter participation during the elections, the Election Commission of India today joined hands with renowned actor Rajkumar Rao. The Commission recognized Rajkumar Rao as National Icon to create awareness among the voters especially the youth. An MoU was exchanged between Rajkumar Rao and the ECI at Rang Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other senior officials of ECI.

Addressing on this occasion, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, the Election Commission is set to start a special drive from tomorrow to update the details in the electoral rolls except in the five poll bound states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Mizoram. He said, the Commission is also planning to join hands with the Education Ministry to engrained the young people with the electoral process.

Speaking on this occasion, actor Rajkumar Rao thanked the Election Commission for recognizing him as a national icon. He urged the young voters to come forward to vote.

The Election Commission of India is continuously engaged in joining hands with the renowned personalities to create awareness among voters and increasing voter participation in the election. In August this year, the ECI has recognized Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as National Icon to promote voter awareness.