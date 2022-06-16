Election Commission of India publishes dates for the Presidential Election, 2022

New Delhi : By a Notification published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary today (the 15th of June, 2022), the Election Commission has fixed the following schedule for the Presidential Election, 2022;-

June 29, 2022, as the last date for making nominations; June 30, 2022, as the date for the scrutiny of nominations; July 2,2022, as the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures; and July 18, 2022, as the date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken.

By another Notification issued on the 13th of June, 2012, the Commission has appointed Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, as the Returning officer for the Presidential Election, 2022 and Shri Mukul Pandey, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Shri Surendra Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary and Chief Vigilance Officer, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as the Assistant Returning Officers.

As required under rule 3 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, the Returning Officer has by a Public Notice notified today, the 15th of June, 2022 that:

nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his proposers or seconders to the undersigned at his office in Room No 29, Ground Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi, or if he is unavoidably absent, to the Assistant Returning Officers, Shri Mukul Pandey, officer on Special Duty (OSD)/Shri Surendra Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary and Chief Vigilance Officer, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, at the said office between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. on any day (other than a public holiday) but not later than the 29th of June, 2022; each nomination paper shall be accompanied by a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the electoral roll for the Parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector; every candidate shall deposit or cause to be deposited a sum of Rupees Fifteen Thousand only. This amount may be deposited in cash with the Returning Officer at the time of presentation of the nomination paper or deposited earlier in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury and in the latter case a receipt showing that the said deposit of the sum has been so made is required to be enclosed with the nomination paper; forms of nomination papers may be obtained from the above said office at the time aforesaid; the nominations paper, other than those rejected under sub-section (4) of section 5B of the Act, will be taken up for scrutiny at Committee Room No. 62, First Floor, Parliament House, new Delhi on Thursday, the 30th of June, 2022 at 11 A.M.; the notice of withdrawal of candidatures may be delivered by a candidate, or any one of his proposers or seconders who has been authorized in this behalf in writing by the candidate, to the undersigned at the place specified in paragraph (i) above before three o’clock in the afternoon of the 2nd July, 2022; in the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on Monday, the 18th of July, 2022 between the hours of 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. at the places of polling fixed under the rules.

Arrangements have also been made for simultaneous publication of these Notifications and the Public Notice issued by the Returning Officer in all the States/Union Territories Gazettes.

For any queries regarding the election process, Shri P. C. Mody, the Returning Officers for the Presidential Election, 2022 and Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha may be contacted in his office (Room No 29, Ground Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi) between 3.30 P.M. and 4.30 P.M. on all working day including Saturday filing within the period of filling of Nomination Papers i.e. 18th of June, 2022 (other than public holidays).