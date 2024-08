Bhubaneswar: Election Commission of India announces schedule for Rajya Sabha Bye-elections. Voting to be held for 12 seats including 1 from Odisha on 3 September 2024. One seat from Odisha had fallen vacant after Mamata Mohanta tendered her resignation

Schedule for Rajya Sabha Bye-elections

– Issue of notification: 14 August 2023

– Last date to file nomination: 21 August 2024

– Date of Poll: 3 September 2024

– Counting of votes: 3 September 2024