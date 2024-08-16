Election Commission of India announces schedule for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls

New Delhi: The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases beginning on the 18th of next month, while Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on the 1st of October this year. The counting will take place on the 4th of October for both J&K and Haryana. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today announced the poll schedule for J&K and Haryana in New Delhi.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the first phase of polling will be held on the 18th of next month, the second phase on the 25th, and the third and final phase of voting will be conducted on the 1st of October 2024.

Mr. Kumar informed that over 87 lakh electors of the UT will decide the fate of leaders for the 90-member J&K assembly. He said over 11,800 polling stations will attract voters across rural and urban areas in J&K. Mr. Kumar noted that there is a changed scenario in Jammu and Kashmir after the Lok Sabha polls, and layers of democracy are being strengthened.

He said the Commission recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation, and great enthusiasm was seen among the people. He added that long queues at the polling booths in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voices by becoming a part of that change. The CEC highlighted that they want to write their own destiny and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir chose the ballot over the bullet in the Lok Sabha elections. In Haryana, over two crore electors will be participating in the assembly polls. The CEC said over 20,000 polling stations will be set up in the state