Election Commission has sought limits on cash donations to political parties. In a letter to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has suggested some amendments in the Representation of the People Act to increase transparency and accountability.

Official sources said, the poll body has proposed to decrease the limit of anonymous political donations from 20 thousand rupees to two thousand rupees and sought to restrict cash donations at 20 per cent or at maximum of 20 crore rupees out of the total funds received by a party.