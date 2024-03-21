Election Commission has directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp. Compliance report on the matter has been demanded immediately from MeitY: EC

The Commission had received several complaints that such messages are still being delivered on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the MCC entering into force. In response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations: EC