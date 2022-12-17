Elected representatives of urban bodies invited to Bhopal on December 19 : Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh

New Delhi : Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh has said that the much-awaited training and dialogue programme is going to be held on December 19. All of you people’s representatives have been elected in total 394 urban bodies in the elections held in two phases. Reservation of other backward classes has also been ensured in the elections. All of you elected public representatives are invited for the training and dialogue programme in Bhopal on December 19. It will be a confluence, in which the outline of urban development, its priorities and your goals will be discussed. In this, new chapters of development can be scripted and it will also be possible to learn from each other and get inspiration through training. Minister Shri Singh discussed with the elected public representatives and officials of all the urban bodies through video conferencing from Katni.

Minister Shri Singh said that the target will be to expand better civic facilities in their wards and bodies which is a challenge. Cities are the engine of development of the state. Everyone comes to the city to find better prospects for their future. Education, health, employment opportunities are available here. That is why the implementation of urban plans and urban development has always been a challenging task.

For the last 15 years, under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we have given a dimension to development. Urban development has always been the top priority for Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and he has left no stone unturned to achieve its goal. Urban development has achieved new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Smart City, AMRUT Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission have completely changed the urban scenario. Now our cities have been giving rise to more opportunities than problems. Madhya Pradesh has been at the top three places in the country in all major schemes. This has been possible with the inspiration of the Chief Minister and with the trust of all of you.

Minister Shri Singh said that the state government has taken many new initiatives with a view to provide facilities to the citizens living in the cities, prominent among them are automated building permission, double entry accounting system for better revenue management, providing all kinds of civic amenities through e-Palika platform etc. Keeping in view the convenience of the people, developing unauthorised colonies is one of the priorities. That is why amendments have been made in the provisions of last year as per the need.

Co-operation from all of you is expected for the progress of the state. We will not only be able to provide civic facilities to the people of the state with your co-operation, but will also create a new model of development of cities. It is our endeavour to make the elected public representatives empowered. He said that you must bring your suggestions in writing. Such workshops will be organised later also.

Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Shri Neeraj Mandloi said that your suggestions will be seriously considered in the workshop cum conference. Along with this, important decisions can be taken on your suggestions.

Commissioner Urban Administration and Development Shri Bharat Yadav said that a suggestion box will also be kept in the workshop, in which people’s representatives will be able to put their suggestions in writing. He said that the training of public representatives will also be conducted in the Academy of Administration. All necessary instructions were given regarding the arrangement.