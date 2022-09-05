Eklavya Model Residential School teacher Shri Sidharth Yonzone conferred National Teachers Award – 2022 by the President of India today

New Delhi : The president of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu conferred National Teachers’ Awards- 2022 to 45 most talented teachers who were selected as awardees from all over the country on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

Among the 45 awardees, an able and outstanding principal of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Gangyap, Sikkim, Shri Sidharth Yonzone is bestowed with the award by the President at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Sh. Sidharth has demonstrated his commitment and diligence towards profession, by way of making remarkable contributions to elevate the status of EMRS Gangyap and take the school’s name to newer heights. His most unique accomplishments constitute amalgamation of joyful learning techniques such as that of making sports and music as epicentre of learning.

The Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy constituted an Independent Jury at National Level to bestow the National Award to Teachers (NAT) for the year 2022. Sh. Sidharth made it to the list of 45 outstanding teachers from all over India selected after 3-stage rigorous online transparent process.

On the occasion the Minister of Tribal Affairs Sh. Arjun Munda said, “It is a proud moment for Ministry of Tribal Affairs to witness a tribal school teacher of EMRS emerging as a national awardee, for the third time. The exemplary work done by him shall motivate other school teachers to walk the road to excellence.”.

Sharing his achievements, the Union Minister also said “I congratulate Shri Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Gangyap (Sikkim) for the National Award to Teachers- 2022”.

The award is indeed a result of concerted efforts that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is putting to enable the tribal schools and students to become part of mainstream and pave the way for brighter and successful future. This award is a recognition for all the EMRS teachers and principals working hand-in-hand to raise the quality education standards for tribal students.

EMRSs were started in the year 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors.