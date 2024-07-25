Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam–Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy launches Vriksharopan Abhiyan – 2024 in BCCL, Dhanbad

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the Vriksharopan Abhiyan (VA) 2024 at Bharat Coking Coal Limited (a subsidiary of Coal India Limited) in Dhanbad today (25.07.2024)as part of the visionary campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event was held simultaneously at about 300 locations across 47 districts in 11 coal/lignite-bearing states through video conferencing.Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy commended the Coal Ministry and Coal/Lignite PSUs for their efforts in planting and distributing approximately 1 million saplings across various coalfields on the day of VA 2024. The event was also graced by the presence of Member of Parliament from Dhanbad,Shri Dulu Mahato, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal,Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Chairman, Coal India Limited and other senior officials of coal companies.

Coal/Lignite PSUs have not only significantly increased coal production to meet the nation’s energy demands but they have also demonstrated a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability through various initiatives. Over the past five years, the PSUs have planted 24 million saplings on 10,942 hectares land in and around coalfields, showcasing a profound dedication to combating climate change, reducing carbon footprints, and creating a healthier environment for future generations. This massive plantation drive is a significant step towards achieving our environmental goals.Looking ahead, the Coal PSUs have set ambitious goals for the next five years, aiming to cover 15,350 hectares under green cover and targeting 2,600 hectares in the current fiscal year and are embracing innovative techniques such as the Miyawaki method, seed balls, and drone technology, which will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their reforestation efforts and optimize resource use.

TheVriksharopan Abhiyan 2024 represents another significant milestone in the Coal/Lignite PSUs’ journey towards environmental sustainability and ecological restoration. The efforts of PSUs are praiseworthy in transforming barren landscapes into green areas through extensive afforestation and innovative reclamation techniques. The Ministry of Coal is contributing in achievingnet-zero of 2070, focusing on creating carbon sink through massive plantation and also improving air and water quality for enhanced community well-being.

The Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2024 embodies a collective commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. As coal companies continue to plant trees and nurture the environment, they are creating a legacy of sustainability and harmony with nature, moving closer to a future where economic growth aligns with ecological preservation. This initiative supports the vision of achieving net-zero targets by enhancing carbon sinks and promoting biodiversity.