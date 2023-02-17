Eighth Consecutive Title Win For PETRONAS TVS Racing At The 2022 Indian National Rally Championship

PETRONAS TVS Racing – the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company continues its success in two-wheeler off-road racing as it records its eighth consecutive win at the 2022 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC-2w) sealing top spots in all 4 categories participated. Demonstrating its racing pedigree spanning over four decades, the factory racing team sees successive championship title wins as it bags the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC-2w) soon after claiming the 2022 Supercross title.

Final Round Overall Championship Winner Category Race Machine P1 P2 P3 Super Bike Pro Expert TR 450R Rajendra RE Samuel Jacob Nataraj R Rajendra RE Super Sports 260 cc TR 200R based on TVS Apache RTR 200 Imran Pasha Banteilang Jyrwa Sachin D Imran Pasha Scooters Class TR SXR 150 Shamim Khan Syed Asif Ali Shamim Khan Ladies Class TR 200R based on TVS Apache RTR 200 Aishwarya Pissay Aishwarya Pissay

Celebrating yet another rally championship title win,Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to see the commendable performance by the team in the sixth and final round of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC-2w) 2022. With this championship win, the team also records its eighth consecutive championship title win for TVS Apache since 2015 and third consecutive championship title win for TVS NTORQ since 2020. This Rally win is a testament to TVS Racing’s consistent efforts throughout the year, which perfectly demonstrates our Track To Road philosophy and unparalleled commitment in the two-wheeler motorsports arena, not just in India but abroad as well. We congratulate all our winners and the entire team and wish them all the best for the next season.”