Eight more die of COVID19 in Odisha; total death toll in the State to 1973

Bhubaneswar: Eight more people succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha taking the total death toll in the State to 1973. Kalahandi & Ganjam report 2 death cases each.

Regret to inform the demise of eight numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 38 years old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 50 years old male of Balangir district.

3.A 59 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 75 years old female of Ganjam district.

5.A 50 years old male of Ganjam district.

6.A 42 years old female of Kandhamal district.

7.A 56 years old male of Kalahandi district.

8.A 45 years old female of Kalahandi district.