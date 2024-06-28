Eight Core Industries Show Robust 6.3% Growth in May 2024

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3per cent (provisional) in May, 2024 as compared to the Index in May, 2023. The production of Electricity, Coal, Steel, Natural Gas and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in May 2024. The details of annual indices, monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I andAnnex II.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2024stands at 7.1 per cent. The cumulativegrowth rate of ICI during April to May, 2024-25 was 6.5per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of lastyear.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Cement – Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) declined by 0.8 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal – Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 10.2 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil – Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.1 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2 per cent during April-May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity – Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 12.8 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 11.6 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers – Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 1.7 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 7.5 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products – Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.5 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel – Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 7.6 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Note 1: Data forMarch, 2024, April, 2024and May, 2024 are provisional. Index numbers of Core Industries are revised/finalized as per updated data from source agencies.

Note 2: Since April 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weights derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for June, 2024 will be on Wednesday31stJuly, 2024.

Annex I

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Yearly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 2012-13 103.2 99.4 85.6 107.2 96.7 107.9 107.5 104.0 103.8 2013-14 104.2 99.2 74.5 108.6 98.1 115.8 111.5 110.3 106.5 2014-15 112.6 98.4 70.5 108.8 99.4 121.7 118.1 126.6 111.7 2015-16 118.0 97.0 67.2 114.1 106.4 120.2 123.5 133.8 115.1 2016-17 121.8 94.5 66.5 119.7 106.6 133.1 122.0 141.6 120.5 2017-18 124.9 93.7 68.4 125.2 106.6 140.5 129.7 149.2 125.7 2018-19 134.1 89.8 69.0 129.1 107.0 147.7 147.0 156.9 131.2 2019-20 133.6 84.5 65.1 129.4 109.8 152.6 145.7 158.4 131.6 2020-21 131.1 80.1 59.8 114.9 111.6 139.4 130.0 157.6 123.2 2021-22 142.3 77.9 71.3 125.1 112.4 163.0 156.9 170.1 136.1 2022-23 163.5 76.6 72.4 131.2 125.1 178.1 170.6 185.2 146.7 2023-24* 182.7 77.1 76.8 135.9 129.8 200.3 185.7 198.3 157.8 Apr-May 2023-24 164.4 76.9 71.1 136.9 128.5 191.9 191.9 197.0 154.3 Apr-May 2024-25* 179.0 77.1 76.8 139.9 126.9 207.6 190.7 219.7 164.3

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 2012-13 3.2 -0.6 -14.4 7.2 -3.3 7.9 7.5 4.0 3.8 2013-14 1.0 -0.2 -12.9 1.4 1.5 7.3 3.7 6.1 2.6 2014-15 8.0 -0.9 -5.3 0.2 1.3 5.1 5.9 14.8 4.9 2015-16 4.8 -1.4 -4.7 4.9 7.0 -1.3 4.6 5.7 3.0 2016-17 3.2 -2.5 -1.0 4.9 0.2 10.7 -1.2 5.8 4.8 2017-18 2.6 -0.9 2.9 4.6 0.03 5.6 6.3 5.3 4.3 2018-19 7.4 -4.1 0.8 3.1 0.3 5.1 13.3 5.2 4.4 2019-20 -0.4 -5.9 -5.6 0.2 2.7 3.4 -0.9 0.9 0.4 2020-21 -1.9 -5.2 -8.2 -11.2 1.7 -8.7 -10.8 -0.5 -6.4 2021-22 8.5 -2.6 19.2 8.9 0.7 16.9 20.8 8.0 10.4 2022-23 14.8 -1.7 1.6 4.8 11.3 9.3 8.7 8.9 7.8 2023-24* 11.8 0.6 6.1 3.6 3.7 12.4 8.9 7.1 7.6 Apr-May 2023-24 8.2 -2.7 -1.6 0.7 15.7 14.2 14.1 -0.1 4.9 Apr-May 2024-25* 8.9 0.2 8.0 2.2 -1.2 8.2 -0.6 11.6 6.5

*Provisional.

Y-o-Y is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year

Annex II

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Monthly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 May-23 167.6 78.8 73.2 141.1 138.2 192.5 191.8 201.6 157.4 Jun-23 162.4 76.4 73.4 136.2 130.8 191.9 195.0 205.2 155.9 Jul-23 152.6 78.9 79.0 134.4 131.8 191.7 166.1 204.0 153.2 Aug-23 150.3 78.4 80.3 135.4 133.3 198.4 182.0 220.5 158.6 Sep-23 147.9 74.9 76.8 126.8 132.3 198.4 166.2 205.9 151.7 Oct-23 172.6 78.4 80.3 128.8 136.4 201.4 181.5 203.8 156.4 Nov-23 185.7 75.5 77.2 134.5 133.5 192.6 156.5 176.3 150.4 Dec-23 204.3 77.4 79.5 145.0 137.5 206.7 191.9 181.6 161.2 Jan-24 219.6 78.8 79.3 135.9 135.0 217.8 192.2 197.2 165.4 Feb-24 212.1 73.5 74.5 132.5 113.3 202.9 194.3 187.2 157.7 Mar-24* 256.0 78.9 79.3 147.0 116.6 217.6 219.4 204.2 174.6 Apr-24* 173.3 76.3 74.8 137.9 117.8 208.0 191.1 212.0 161.3 May-24* 184.7 77.9 78.7 141.8 135.9 207.3 190.3 227.4 167.3

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 May-23 7.2 -1.9 -0.3 2.8 9.7 12.0 15.9 0.8 5.2 Jun-23 9.8 -0.6 3.5 4.6 3.4 21.3 9.9 4.2 8.4 Jul-23 14.9 2.1 8.9 3.6 3.3 14.9 6.9 8.0 8.5 Aug-23 17.9 2.1 9.9 9.5 1.8 16.3 19.7 15.3 13.4 Sep-23 16.0 -0.4 6.6 5.5 4.2 14.8 4.7 9.9 9.4 Oct-23 18.4 1.3 9.9 4.2 5.3 13.6 17.0 20.3 12.7 Nov-23 10.9 -0.4 7.6 12.4 3.4 9.8 -4.8 5.7 7.9 Dec-23 10.8 -1.0 6.6 4.0 5.8 8.3 3.8 1.2 5.0 Jan-24 10.6 0.7 5.5 -4.3 -0.6 9.2 4.0 5.7 4.1 Feb-24 11.6 7.9 11.3 2.6 -9.5 9.4 7.8 7.6 7.1 Mar-24* 8.7 2.0 6.3 1.5 -1.3 6.4 10.6 8.6 6.0 Apr-24* 7.5 1.6 8.6 3.9 -0.8 8.8 -0.5 10.2 6.7 May-24* 10.2 -1.1 7.5 0.5 -1.7 7.6 -0.8 12.8 6.3

*Provisional.