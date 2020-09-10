Eight Children of the Covid-deceased Selected for Free Education in KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Acting on a proposal by the Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-Deemed to be University had announced to provide technical and professional education, including ITI, Diploma, absolutely free of cost to the children of the Covid-deceased in Odisha.

Following the announcement, eight children of the Covid-deceased had applied before 31st August to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma. All eight students have been selected, out of which 3 are in MBA, 3 are in B. Tech and one for ITI and Diploma each. This facility will be available for next academic year 2021-22 also, informed KIIT authorities.

