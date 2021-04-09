Egis wins new design contract for the Dhaka metro Line 5 south

Gurugram: Egis has signed the Contract Agreement with Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) for the design of the Dhaka Metro Line 5 South. Egis, leader of the consortium, will work in partnership with SMEC and OCG.

The project is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Ministry of Road Transport & Bridges. The proposed length of this route will be 17.4 km including 4.6 km of elevated (Aftabnagar Center-Balirpar) and 12.8 km of underground (Gabtoli-Aftabnagar West) section which will include total 14 stations. Southern Metro Rail will carry nearly 1 million passengers each day.

Bangladesh Government is planning to build Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line 5, commonly known as southern metro rail, in Dhaka.

The 3-year project is divided into three distinct phases:

▬ Review and revision of the feasibility study during nine months

▬ Detailed design of the civil engineering and systems up to the DCE for fifteen months

▬ Assistance in the evaluation of bids and in the selection of builders

Egis teams will be in charge of project management, architecture and technical trades for all stations, civil engineering for the underground stations and the design of almost all the rail systems.

With this first contract in Bangladesh, Egis continues its development in metro projects in south Asia.