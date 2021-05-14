“Efforts to eradicate corona infection by May with cooperation of everyone” Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a virtual discussion with the members of the development block and village level disaster management committee of all the districts of the division from Rewa headquarters. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the residents of the Vindhya region, are determined and committed to their decisions. Now everyone has resolved to break the corona chain. With the cooperation of all, we will get success in breaking the chain of corona infection in the month of May itself. Control of corona infection will be seen in the Vindhya region very soon. After centuries one has to face odd situations like the Corona crisis. This is a difficult test for all of us. With all our efforts, we will definitely get success in this crisis.



Strictly follow the instructions of the public curfew



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the only way to break the Corona transition chain is to strictly follow the curfew instructions. Do not let the crowd gather nor go to the crowd. The disaster Management Committee of every city, locality, and village should make efforts to break the chain of corona infection. A Survey of every house should be done during the Kill Corona campaign. Do not hide the symptoms of cold, and cough. Take the appropriate medicines by conducting an immediate test. Corona is completely cured by timely medication. Due to everyone’s efforts, the positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has come down from 23 percent to 13 percent in a month. In some districts, it has fallen below 5 percent.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that fewer infected patients should be kept in home isolation. Where facilities are not available, arrange CovidCentre in Panchayats of rural areas. MGNREGA work should be done with solutions of preventive measures for Corona infection. Try to break the corona chain in the village itself. If the patients of home isolation are serious, then get hospitalized immediately. Adequate beds, oxygen, and remdesivir injections are available in the Rewa division. The positivity rate in the division has been steadily decreasing. If we follow the Janata curfew properly for the next 15 days and take care, then the corona infection will be controlled from the Vindhya region in the month of May itself. For this, we need to improve our behaviour. If all the public representatives, social organizations, and members of the disaster management committee make efforts together then we will surely get success.



Vaccination is the most effective means of prevention from corona



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination is the most effective means of protection against corona. Efforts are being made to provide an adequate amount of vaccine for vaccination. Try vaccination awareness in urban and rural areas. Make constant efforts to remove the doubts about vaccination in the minds of people. If we take care in the month of May, then from June onwards the arrangements will start becoming normal. Assembly Speaker Shri Girish Gautam, MP Shri Janardan Mishra, MLA, members of District Disaster Management Committee, and concerned officers were present in the meeting. Disaster management teams connected to the development block level and gram panchayat level of all the districts of the division through the virtual medium.





