EEMA in association with EMAO hosted CYCLOTHON 2.0

Bhubaneswar : On the very auspicious dawn of Gandhi Jayanti, Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) in association with Event Management Association of Odisha (EAMO) hosted CYCLOTHON 2.0 here at Utkal Galleria today.

Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Government of Odisha flagged off the Cyclothon 2.0 as the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries from EEMA & EAMO.

Speaking on this occasion, Hon’ble Minister Shri Panda paid his homage to reverend Mahatma and recalled the paths showed by Bapuji to make India fit at all the time. He also emphasized on cycling for a fit and healthy life and said such type of event will surely congregate many denizens under one umbrella to make the country unite in all respect. At the same time he also urged the masses to adhere COVID guidelines issued by the government time to time for making our country as well as the state free from this pandemic.

In resurgence to event industries after the pandemic, for the first time EEMA in association with EAMO hosted pan India Cyclothon 2.0 at 25 cities all across the country in the auspicious day of Gandhi Jayanti with an objective to make India fit. Simultaneously, the event was hosted from Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, kanyakumari, Kochi, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Puducherry, Trivathurum, Udaipur, Vijaywada, Vizag and Warangal at 6.30 in the morning of 2nd October 2021. Almost 30 numbers of cyclists took part in the event organized at Bhubaneswar and made the environment cheerful adhering to all COVID protocols issued by the government. The Cyclothon at Bhubaneswar was flagged off from Utkal Galleria and closed at here covering the path via Kalpana Square, Laxmi Sagar, Big Bazar, Ram Mandir, Sriya Chowk, Master Canteen, Rajmahal Square. After two long years of COVID trepidation, once again event industries are looking forward to step up and do some value added to Indian economy. As a token of giving thanks to the government for allowing events with COVID protocols, the ride was organized to unite. As India on the move, event industries are on the move to rejuvenate.

Proposing vote of thanks, the President of EAMO, Shri Satyabrata Sanu Ratho gave a big round of applause for the cyclists participated in the Cyclothon and said let’s came closure to make our country unite and to be fit for the next generation. He also praised such initiative taken by EEMA and uttered his hope for a COVID free healthier India.