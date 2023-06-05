Education Ministry announces NIRF ranking for 2023

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education today announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been declared the best educational institute under the overall category.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore got second position and Indian Institute of Technology, IIT-Delhi, awarded third position in the same category.

All India Institute of Medical Science, AIIMS New Delhi was awarded the 5th position and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi got the 10th position in the overall category.

In the category of top ten Universities in the country, IISc, Bangalore is in First position and JNU in second position. Jamia Millia Islamia got 3rd position, Banaras Hindu University 5th position and Aligarh Muslim University bagged 9th position in this category.

The University of Hyderabad is also in 10th position in the same category. The Ministry announced ranking for several categories including Overall, Top ten Universities, Engineering, Pharmacy and Management.