Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha Govt to Issue final semester mark-sheets to UG students

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to ensure issue of final semester mark-sheets to the UG students of the State for their admissions into PG courses.

“I understand that these students who appeared for the final (6th) semester examination through online mode in the 1st and 2nd week of August have not been provided their 6th semester mark-sheet and the results are expected to be declared later in the month of September.

Despite repeated pleas to colleges and State education authorities, these students have not been provided provisional mark-sheet. I am also in receipt of multiple grievances in this regard from the student community in Odisha,” wrote Pradhan in the latter. “I would like to draw your attention to the fact that late publication of provisional result/ non-issuance of mark-sheet is causing great suffering and jeopardizing the career prospects of our students as they are required to submit their final mark-sheet or an attested provisional mark-sheet for seeking postgraduate admission in various state and central universities outside Odisha, where the admission procedure has already commenced,” Pradhan stated. “I am distressed to learn that many students have already missed admission deadline for Central University of Mizoram and Bharathiar University, and are under severe stress due to fast-approaching deadlines for other universities such as Mumbai University, Kumaun University etc.

In this context, it is also relevant to mention that these students will also be deprived from appearing in any offline university entrance examinations being held outside the State,” he mentioned.

“Keeping in mind the welfare and career prospects of final semester undergraduate students in Odisha, I seek your urgent attention in undertaking necessary action for immediate issue of final mark-sheet or an attested provisional marksheet to them so that they may be able to pursue postgraduate admissions into various state and central universities in India,” he added.