ED summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in connection with FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged violation of the foreign exchange law FEMA. Vaibhav Gehlot has been asked to depose before the ED’s office either in Jaipur or in New Delhi tomorrow. The summons are linked to the recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters.

The ED has also raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra in Sikar and Jaipur as part of a money laundering investigation into the exam paper leak case. Mr Dotasra is a former minister for school education in the state government. Official sources said, the premises of Congress candidate from Mahua assembly seat Omprakash Hudla, and some others are also being searched.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara and an alleged broker, Anil Kumar Meena, in connection with the case involving the leak of question paper of teachers’ recruitment examination 2022.