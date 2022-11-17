ED summons Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in illegal mining case today

Enforcement Directorate(ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state. A team of three ED officials headed by a Joint Director rank officer have reached Ranchi.

The CM has been asked to appear at the regional office of ED in Ranchi for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Official sources informed that the central probe agency has listed more than 200 questions for the questioning session.

Earlier, ED had declined Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s request for rescheduling the summon issued to him. Mr Soren, was initially summoned by the federal probe agency on November 3, but he did not appear citing official engagements. The ED has also requested the Director General of Police and CRPF to tighten security around the ED office during the questioning.

Meanwhile, UPA Legislature party meeting took place at Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi last night. Mr Soren has called a press meeting at 10 am today. The agency has already arrested Mr Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others – Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash – in this case.