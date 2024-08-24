ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited IPO Set to Open on August 28, 2024

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited (“ECOS” or “The Company”), shall open its Bid/Offer in relation to its initial public offering of Equity Shares on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The total offer size of Equity Shares (face value ₹ 2 each) comprises of Offer for Sale of up to 18,000,000 Equity Shares. (“Total Offer Size”).

The Anchor Investor Bidding date shall be on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 and the Bid Offer will be closed on Friday, August 30, 2024. (“Bid Details”)

The Price band of the offer is fix at ₹ 318 to ₹ 334 per Equity Share. (“The Price Band”).

Bids can be made for a minimum of 44 Equity Shares and in multiples of 44 Equity Shares thereafter. (“Bid Lot”).

The Offer for Sale of up to 18,000,000 Equity Shares comprises of up to 9,900,000 Equity Shares by Rajesh Loomba and up to 8,100,000 Equity Shares by Aditya Loomba (“The Promoter Selling Shareholder”). (“The Selling Shareholder”).

This Equity Shares are being offered through the Red Herring Prospectus of the Company dated August 20, 2024 filed with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. (“ROC”)

The Equity Shares to be offered through this Red Herring Prospectus is proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchanges being BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE” together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”). For the purposes of the Offer, NSE is the Designated Stock Exchange. (“Listing Details”).

Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer (“BRLMs”).

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (the “SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, through the Book Building Process wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (such portion referred to as “QIB Portion”), provided that our Company and the Selling Shareholders, in consultation with the BRLMs may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (the “Anchor Investor Portion”), out of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) (the “Net QIB Portion”).

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to all QIBs.

Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non-Institutional Investors out of which (a) one-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹200,000 and up to ₹1,000,000 ; and (b) two third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹1,000,000, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.

All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily use the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process providing details of their respective ASBA accounts, and UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders, if applicable, in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the SCSBs or by the Sponsor Bank(s) under the UPI Mechanism, as applicable, to the extent of the respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA process. For further details, see ‘Offer Procedure’ on page 315.

All capitalized terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.