Economy of Chhattisgarh continued to grow even during the Corona crisis, because of the public welfare policies- Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh Government stood strong with the poor, farmers, tribal people and labourers during the difficult time of corona crisis. He said that while the rest of the country and the world struggled with economic challenges, Chhattisgarh’s economy remained unaffected. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel was addressing the inaugural and foundation-laying programme in Kondagaon via video conferencing from his residence office today. On the occasion, Chief Minister unveiled the development works worth nearly Rs 300 crore, including inauguration of 25 works worth Rs 155 crore and foundation laying of development works worth nearly Rs 145 crore. On the occasion, Chief Minister inaugurated many innovative programmes as well.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that because of the public welfare policies and programmes of State Government, Chhattisgarh’s economy remained progressive even during the Corona crisis. On the occasion, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel talked about various pro-public policies, saying that the third installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will be transferred to the farmers’ account on the occasion of State Foundation Day on November 1. Chief Minister said that State Government has provided financial support to people through various steps such as farmers’ loan waiver, paddy procurement, Godhan Nyay Yojana, minor forest produce collection and procurement at support price, regular employment to people of rural areas under MNREGA.

Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundations of total 49 works worth nearly Rs 300 crore, which mainly includes setting up of Ma Danteshwari Corn Processing Unit, Maha Nariyar Abhiyan, Tatamari Tourism Centre, Flower Valley Keshkal, Mari Livelihood Development Project, Udaan Livelihood Centre, Sanvedna Karyakram Leemdarha Midway, District Library and Study Centre, Bus Stand Kondagaon, Kosarteda Water Augmentation Scheme. MLA Mr. Mohan Markam presided over the programme.

Chief Minister said that commenced with the aim to provide additional source of income to cattle ranchers and to protect cows, Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh is one of a kind. This scheme has been appreciated across the country and abroad. He said that till date, Rs 21 crore has been paid to cattle ranchers and villagers against cowdung procurement. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that State Government is committed to develop gauthans as livelihood centers for people of rural areas. He said that gauthan construction in more than 50% of gram panchayats of the state has been completed. Our goal is to build gothans in all gram panchayats, procure dung under Godhan Nyay Yojana and to conduct income-oriented activities in gothans. We are development gauthans as self-employment and livelihood centers.

The programme was also addressed by held Kondagaon district In-charge Minister Guru Rudrakumar, Urban Administration Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Daharia, Member of Rajya Sabha Mrs. Phoolodevi Netaam, Chhattisgarh State Handicraft Development Board Chairman Mr. Chandan Kashyap, and MLA Mr. Santram Netam. They appreciated the development works being done in Kondagaon and other Bastar region, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. Many public representatives and Panchayat representatives attended this inauguration and foundation laying programme virtually

