Economic Survey 2023-24: Urban Population in India Expected to Exceed 40% by 2030

As cited in the latest Economic Survey 2023-24, it is expected that by 2030, more than 40 percent of India’s population will live in urban areas. This estimation has been made on the basis of studies and reports of NITI Aayog.

Further, so far as the information on migration is concerned, in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) during July 2020 – June 2021, information has been collected on migration particulars of the household members. The percentage of internal migrants by four types of rural-urban migration streams (i.e rural areas to rural areas, rural areas to urban areas, urban areas to rural areas and urban areas to urban areas) is given in the table as follows: