Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) meets FICCI Leadership

New Delhi : Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) along with Members including Mr Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Poonam Gupta, Mr Rakesh Mohan, Dr Sajjid Z Chinoy (virtual), Dr Neelkant Mishra (virtual), and Mr Nilesh Shah (virtual) today interacted with FICCI leadership led by President Mr Subhrakant Panda; Past Presidents including Mr Harsh Pati Singhania; Ms Naina Lal Kidwai; Dr Jyotsna Suri; Mr Sandip Somany; Mr Sidharth Birla; Mr Rajan Bharti Mittal; Mr YK Modi along with industry Members and Director General Mr Arun Chawla at Federation House.