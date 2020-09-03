Economic Advisory Council of the 15th Finance Commission to meet Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Chairman Shri N K Singh and the Members of Fifteenth Finance Commission will hold a day long meeting with the Economic Advisory Council of the Commission tomorrow.

The meeting is for a “Final discussion on GDP growth, tax buoyancy of the Centre and the States, GST compensation, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation.”

The following members of the Economic Advisory Council are likely to attend tomorrow’s meeting:

Pinaki Chakraborty, Dr. Prachi Mishra, Dr. Omkar Goswami, Dr. Sajjid Z Chenoy, Shri Neelkanth Mishra, Dr. Rathin Roy, Dr. D. K. Srivastava, Dr. Arvind Virmani, Dr. M. Govinda Rao, Dr. Sudipto Mundle, Dr. Shankar Acharya, Dr. Pronab Sen, Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

