ECI to host International Webinar on ‘Enhancing electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters: Sharing Best Practices and New Initiatives’

New Delhi : Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) is the largest association of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) worldwide with 117 EMBs as Members & 16 Regional Associations/Organizations as Associate Members. Election Commission of India has been the Chair of A-WEB since September 3, 2019 for a term of three years. To mark the completion of two years of Chairmanship of the A-WEB, Election Commission of India is organizingan International Webinar on 26th November 2021on the theme ‘Enhancing electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters: Sharing Best Practices and New Initiatives’.

Nearly hundred delegates from 24countries across the world namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mongolia, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Yemen and Zambia and 4 international organizations – International IDEA, International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES), Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) and European Centre for Elections are going to participate in the Webinar.

Nearly 20 diplomats including Ambassador of Uzbekistan & High Commissioners of Fiji, Maldives, Mauritius are also scheduled to attend the Webinar.

At the Webinar, presentations will be made by participating EMBs and organizations on best practices and initiatives taken by them to enhance electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters. Session I will be co-chaired by Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri Sushil Chandra, along with H.E. Mr. Mohammad Irfan Abdool Rahman, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius and H.E. Mr. K. M. Nurul Huda, Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh.

Session II will be co-chaired by Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and H.E. Mr. Dasho Ugyen Chewang, Commissioner, Election Commission of Bhutan.

Session III will be co-chaired by Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and H.E. Mr. M. M. Mohamad, Member, Election Commission of Sri Lanka. The Concluding Session will be addressed by Mr. Peter Wardle, Adviser, Cambridge Conference on Electoral Democracy; Mr. Peter Erben, Principal Adviser IFES; H.E. Dr. Nomsa Masuku, Commissioner, Electoral Commission of South Africa on behalf of Chairperson, EC South Africa and Vice-Chairperson of A-WEB.

Three publications will be released at the Webinar: October 2021 issue of A-WEB India Journal of Elections; October 2021 issue of ‘VoICE International’ Magazine and Publication on ‘Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities and senior citizen voters in Elections’. Also, an International Video presentation on facilitation and participation of Women, PwDs and senior citizens in elections will be unveiled at the Webinar.

An India A-WEB Centre has been established at New Delhi subsequent to the decision taken by A-WEB Executive board meeting held at Bengaluru on September 2, 2019. ECI has provided all the resources for this Centre for world class documentation, research and training for sharing the best practices and capacity building of officials of A-WEB members. This International Webinar will provide a good opportunity to all the participants to exchange ideas and learn from each other’s experience of the best practices and initiatives taken to enhance electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters.