New Delhi : An ECI team led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with EC Shri Anup Chandra Pandey arrived at Ahmedabad airport today to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in Gujarat.

Besides, CEC Sh Rajiv Kumar & EC Sh Anup Chandra Pandey holds meeting with DEOs/SPs /Range IGs/DIGs to review poll preparedness for smooth conduct of forthcoming assembly elections in #Gujarat.