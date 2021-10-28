East Zone qualifiers of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Regularity Run in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : After 4 successful zone qualifiers in South & North, Round 5 of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Regularity Run Championship (INRRC) is all set for its first East Zone qualifiers. The Kalinga Green Run 3, the first of five East Zone Rounds, will be flagged-off from Taj Vivanta on Sunday, Oct 31. After traversing across 220 kms covering Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and other locations, the event will culminate at the flag off point.

The “JK Tyre Indian National Regularity Run Championship 2021 Round 1 of East Zone, Kalinga Green Run 3” for 4 wheelers, will run in Time / Speed / Distance (TSD) format on a Non-Cumulative basis, in NOVICE categories. Conducted by Kalinga Motor Sports Club, the event has gathered good number of entries and teams will be competing in the INRRC category and Open class category. With the country seeing active and increased participation of women in Motorsports, Kalinga Green Run 3 has 7 all women’s team in the contendership for the podium.

“This is the first time we at JK Tyre are heading towards Bhubaneshwar for a motorsport event. Generally, South India is known as the motorsport hub but slowly the format of TSD drives is catching up across the country and we are confident that INRRC will help expand its reach considering it’s now a national championship with such a wide geographical spread that will be held across 16 cities. We are certain that INRRC will provide the necessary building ground to the participants and we hope to see increased participation in the national rally championship,” said Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre.

“We are excited to host the first of East zone qualifiers of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Regularity Run Championship. We have planned the route that will put to test the driving and navigational skills of the team and by conducting such events we plan to educate “safe motoring” to people and bring in discipline amongst drivers,” said Mr Ramesh Mahapatra, General Secretary of Kalinga Motor Sports Club.

Comprising of a driver and a navigator driving ordinary road cars, the Regularity Run is a based on Time, Speed, Distance format where the objective is to drive each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed. The emphasis is not on achieving high speeds, but on crisp directions given to the driver by the navigator. A set route in the form of a TULIP will be provided to all the participating team and they will have to follow the path and complete the rally within the time frame assigned. There will be check points to ascertain whether the participants are following the correct path and maintaining the prescribed speed to cover the given distance. This type of rally usually generates maximum interest from novices and amateurs who seek to enter the sport.