East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2024-25 organized by KIIT University inaugurated today

The East Zone Inter University
RESULTS:
Ø Banaras Hindu University Varanasi beat Vinoba Bhave University by 3:0 Sets (25-10, 25 -5 & 25-15)
Ø Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya beat Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University by 3:0 Sets (25-3, 25-8 & 25-5)
Adamas University, Kolkata; KIIT University, Bhubaneswar; Pt. RaviShankar Shukla University, Raipur & University of Burdwan, Burdwan will be directly playing the Quarter Finals as the Top 4 teams last year.
All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his contribution in developing volleyball at the grassroots level by providing necessary sports equipment to many clubs across different states of the country and also organizing various Volleyball National championships at KIIT & KISS premises. They also thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.