East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2024-25 organized by KIIT University inaugurated today

The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is being organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from 06th – 09th November 2024. The championship was inaugurated today at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS as Chief Guest in presence of Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT DU; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS and Organizing Secretary and Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Director Sports, KIIT. A total of 600+ participants from 39 universities out of which 6 (Utkal University, Ravenshaw University, Rama Devi Women’s University, MSCB University, KIIT University & KISS University) from Odisha are participating in this event. The top 4 teams of the East Zone Championship will qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Z one Volleyball (Women) Championship to be organized by Awadesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa (MP).

RESULTS:

Ø Banaras Hindu University Varanasi beat Vinoba Bhave University by 3:0 Sets (25-10, 25 -5 & 25-15)

Ø Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya beat Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University by 3:0 Sets (25-3, 25-8 & 25-5)

Adamas University, Kolkata; KIIT University, Bhubaneswar; Pt. RaviShankar Shukla University, Raipur & University of Burdwan, Burdwan will be directly playing the Quarter Finals as the Top 4 teams last year.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his contribution in developing volleyball at the grassroots level by providing necessary sports equipment to many clubs across different states of the country and also organizing various Volleyball National championships at KIIT & KISS premises. They also thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.