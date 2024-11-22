Bhubaneswar: East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship 2024-25 organized by KISS University inaugurated today, KISS, Ravenshaw & Berhampur Universities start their campaign on a winning note.

The East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is being organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from 22nd – 25th November 2024. The championship was inaugurated today at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT by Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT DU as Chief Guest, in presence of Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS; Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Director Sports, KIIT & Shri. Rudrakesh Jena, Deputy Director Sports, KISS University and Organizing Secretary. A total of 800+ participants from 57 universities out of which 11 universities (Utkal University, Ravenshaw University, Sambalpur University, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, KIIT University, KISS University, Berhampur University, Birla Global University, Sri Sri University, SOA University & Centurion University) from Odisha are participating in this event. The top 4 teams of the East Zone Championship will qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Z one Basketball (Men) Championship to be organized by Manipal University Jaipur from 02nd – 05th December 2024.

RESULTS:

Ø National Sports University beat Tezpur University by a score of 58:30

Ø KISS University beat Ranchi University by a score of 57:43

Ø Ravenshaw University beat Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University by a score of 41:40

Ø Sri Sri University beat Jadavpur University by a score of 45:31

Ø Berhampur University beat Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University by a score of 59:54

Ø Manipur University beat Patna University by a score of 47:03

Ø University of Burdwan beat Patliputra University by a score of 45:25

Utkal University, University of Calcutta, Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalay, Durg & Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur will be directly playing the Quarter Finals as the Top 4 teams last year.

All the players & officials from different universities conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Achyuta Samanta on being the 1st Indian to receive the prestigious “Grand Cross Award”, the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). They also thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.