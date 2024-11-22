 East Zone Inter University Basketball (Men) Championship 2024-25 organized by KISS University inaugurated

The East Zone Inter
RESULTS:
Ø National Sports University beat Tezpur University by a score of 58:30
Ø KISS University beat Ranchi University by a score of 57:43
Ø Ravenshaw University beat Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University by a score of 41:40
Ø Sri Sri University beat Jadavpur University by a score of 45:31
Ø Berhampur University beat Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University by a score of 59:54
Ø Manipur University beat Patna University by a score of 47:03
Ø University of Burdwan beat Patliputra University by a score of 45:25
Utkal University, University of Calcutta, Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalay, Durg & Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur will be directly playing the Quarter Finals as the Top 4 teams last year.
All the players & officials from different universities conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Achyuta Samanta on being the 1st Indian to receive the prestigious “Grand Cross Award”, the highest honour from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). They also thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.