East Coast Railway GM Visits JSP’s Angul Steel Plant

Angul: A delegation of East Coast Railway led by Mr. R. N. Sunkar, GM-ECOR visited Jindal Steel and Power’s (JSP) mega steel unit situated at Angul on 22nd Dec 2022. He took stock of the various facilities of the steel plant, including loading and unloading bays, internal railway tracks, dumping sites, expansion plan for the upcoming tracks, etc. and also met with the Managing Director of JSP Mr. Bimlendra Jha.

JSP’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, Executive Director Logistic Mr. Ghanshyam Singh, Chief Logistic Officer Mr. Animesh Gupta and other officials of JSP accompanied the delegation and apprised them about the facilities.

On this occasion Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi said, “We are very much thankful to the Indian Railway for providing all the required support at the time of need. As a Platinum customer of the Indian Railway, we hope their support will be always there for us to accelerate the nation’s economy by enhancing our production capacity”.

Secretary to GM Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, DRM Khurda Mr. Rinkesh Roy, PCOM Mr. Y N Babu, PCE Mr. N SUikey, PCCM Mr. B Nagya, Dy CE Mr. Parida, Sr. DOM Khurda K Saandeep, Sr. DCM Amitesh Anand, Sr. DEN Coordination Mr. Vijay Yadav and Sr. DEN Central Mr. P Nagwani were also part of the delegation.