New Delhi : East Coast Railway General Manager Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava felicitated its Senior Sports Officer and defender of Indian Men’s Hockey Team Amit Rohidas, today, in presence of East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) President Poddar, General Secretary Ashok Kumar Mishra and GM’s Secretary Shri Biswajit Bhoi for bringing laurel to the country, especially to Indian Railways. Shri Rohidas is the key member of Indian Hockey Team recently bagged Silver Medal in Commonwealth Games.