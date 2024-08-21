East Coast Railway Breaks Through 2 KM Tunnel on Khurda Road-Balangir New Line Project

Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement in Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully completed the breakthrough of a 1,975-meter-long tunnel (Tunnel No. 07) between Purunakatak and Charichhak. This marks a critical step forward in the ongoing efforts to expand and improve rail connectivity in the region.

The Ministry of Railways has prioritized the timely completion of key infrastructure projects in Odisha, recognizing their importance to the state’s development. The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line is one such project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in the region.

Union Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, has been closely monitoring the progress of various railway projects across Odisha. His leadership and directives to coordinate efforts across agencies have been instrumental in pushing this long-pending project towards completion.