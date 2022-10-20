Easing of rules under SCDPM 2.0 etc for grant of pensionary benefits to Central Government employees

New Delhi : Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has launched a major campaign on easing of rules during the Special Campaign 2.0.

Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare administers pension related policy matters in respect to Central Government civil employees. This Department has also been entrusted work related to pensioners’ welfare. In order to ensure timely payment of pensionary benefits to retired Government servants/family members and to enhance “Ease of living” of pensioners after their retirement, this Department simplifies rules and issues guidelines/instructions to Ministries/Departments, Pension disbursing banks etc.

Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has undertaken a massive campaign to review and simplify pension rules and issued instructions during the Special Campaign 2.0 launched by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for disposal of Pending Matters during 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October 2022. Parameters for the Special Campaign include number of rules/process identified for simplification.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has issued thirty (30) such Notifications/Circulars during the month of October, 2022 in SCDPM 2.0. The detail of some of these important Notifications/Circulars is related to:-

Orders related to enhancement of Dearness Relief from 34 % to 38%.

Simplification of Rule 8 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 delegating thereby authority to decide disciplinary matters of Central Government Employees after their retirement.

Instruction related to maximum ceiling of contribution under General Provident Fund during financial year.

Instructions related to counting of past service and treatment of service as qualifying service for pensionary benefits.

Instruction related to grant of gratuity, nomination for payment of gratuity and payment of interest on delayed payment of pension/family pension/gratuity.

Instructions relating to different provisions of grant of pension under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, including limitation of pension, on invalidation, compulsory retirement, dismissal/removal from service and effect of future good conduct on pension.