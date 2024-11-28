EaseMyTrip elevates corporate travel with the launch of EMT Desk – A comprehensive business travel platform

EMT Desk offers a centralized, all-in-one platform for seamless corporate travel

New Delhi : EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s leading online travel tech platforms, has unveiled EMT Desk, an all-in-one platform tailored to transform corporate travel. Designed to meet the needs of modern businesses, EMT Desk combines strategic oversight, employee-friendly benefits, and real-time travel management under one intuitive system. The platform ensures a smart, streamlined experience for businesses looking to optimize travel costs and enhance employee travel satisfaction.

With EMT Desk, EaseMyTrip addresses the unique requirements of corporate clients. A dedicated Travel Manager oversees each account, providing strategic planning and budget analysis for efficient, cost-effective business travel. The platform’s Admin Panel simplifies expense tracking, report generation, and travel policy management, making administrative tasks seamless and ensuring financial transparency. Employee Benefits include exclusive discounts on flights, premium hotel accommodations, and a centralized booking system designed to provide convenient, well-rounded travel options. Additionally, EMT Desk streamline corporate travel with 24×7 support, ensuring travel policy adherence and a 03-level approval matrix managed via email and WhatsApp. Features include chatbot assistance, CO2 emission reporting, Power BI analytics, and a user-friendly mobile app, offering efficiency, insights, and convenience for modern travel management.

“The launch of EMT Desk aligns with our vision to create a more intelligent, seamless, and effective corporate travel experience,” said Mr Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip. “With EMT Desk, we are bridging the gap between online convenience and strategic corporate travel needs, ensuring businesses have the tools to plan, manage, and elevate their travel experiences in a way that is smart, steady, and smooth.”

EaseMyTrip first launched its Corporate Travel Business division in 2023, providing curated corporate programs with custom rates, volume discounts, and loyalty rewards. Leveraging a network of global partners, the division offered dedicated account managers and analytics tools to help corporate clients manage expenses, ensure compliance, and identify savings. EMT Desk now builds on this foundation, underscoring EaseMyTrip’s commitment to enhancing business travel with comprehensive, user-friendly solutions for modern enterprises.