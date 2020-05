New Delhi: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and National Capital Region and North India. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Delhi has been jolted by a series of tremors over the last month. A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on May 15, which was the fourth since April 12, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

