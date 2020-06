New Delhi: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Delhi- NCR . Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck 19km South-East of Noida at 10:42 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS). Earlier on May 29, a medium-intensity earthquake struck Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

