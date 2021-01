Bhubaneswar: Earthquake hits Parts Of Odisha, No Damage Reported. Mild tremors felt for 5 to 6 seconds at 9.50 pm tonight in Baliguda, Raikia, K Nuagaon, Daringbadi of Kandhamal district. No damage reported informed District Emergency Officer .

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:08-01-2021, 21:45:55 IST, Lat:20.13 N & Long: 84.25 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region , District-Kandhamal informed IMD.

